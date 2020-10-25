Officials are to press ahead with a plan to allow voting across the border. Photo: Reuters Officials are to press ahead with a plan to allow voting across the border. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

No public consultation exercise for Hong Kong proposal to allow voting in mainland China, sources say

  • Proposal will go directly to Legislative Council ‘to give officials time to prepare for polls next year’
  • Government expected to unveil proposals before Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address

Natalie Wong
Updated: 11:15pm, 25 Oct, 2020

