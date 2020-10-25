Supporters of 12 Hong Kong fugitives held in mainland China march in Taipei on Sunday, demanding their release. Photo: AP Supporters of 12 Hong Kong fugitives held in mainland China march in Taipei on Sunday, demanding their release. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Global rallies call for release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in mainland China for more than two months

  • Speaking at London’s Tower Bridge, activist Nathan Law demands ‘democracy and autonomy’ in first public speech since fleeing city
  • Local authorities have rejected calls to bring the group home, saying they must first be dealt with according to mainland law

Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:27pm, 25 Oct, 2020

