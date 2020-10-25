Supporters of 12 Hong Kong fugitives held in mainland China march in Taipei on Sunday, demanding their release. Photo: AP
Global rallies call for release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in mainland China for more than two months
- Speaking at London’s Tower Bridge, activist Nathan Law demands ‘democracy and autonomy’ in first public speech since fleeing city
- Local authorities have rejected calls to bring the group home, saying they must first be dealt with according to mainland law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Supporters of 12 Hong Kong fugitives held in mainland China march in Taipei on Sunday, demanding their release. Photo: AP