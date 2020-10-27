Many of those fleeing city are believed to be connected to last year’s anti-government protests, dividing opinion as to whether they are political refugees or just criminals on the run. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
More Hongkongers seeking asylum overseas, with Australia, Canada their main destinations
- Many who fled to other countries believed linked to last year’s anti-government protests
- Scholars split on whether the applicants are criminals fearing jail or simply residents who have lost hope
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Many of those fleeing city are believed to be connected to last year’s anti-government protests, dividing opinion as to whether they are political refugees or just criminals on the run. Photo: K. Y. Cheng