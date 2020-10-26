The entrance of The Grand Hall at the HKU Centennial Campus in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Student union at University of Hong Kong warns hiring mainland Chinese professors for senior roles will hurt academic freedom
- Installing the two professors who hold positions at Tsinghua University in Beijing will jeopardise academic freedoms, union says
- But pro-establishment lawmaker warns appointments are being viewed through biased lens
Topic | Education
The entrance of The Grand Hall at the HKU Centennial Campus in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Jonathan Wong