Hong Kong /  Politics

Student union at University of Hong Kong warns hiring mainland Chinese professors for senior roles will hurt academic freedom

  • Installing the two professors who hold positions at Tsinghua University in Beijing will jeopardise academic freedoms, union says
  • But pro-establishment lawmaker warns appointments are being viewed through biased lens

Topic |   Education
Chris Lau
Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Oct, 2020

