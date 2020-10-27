Studentlocalism convenor Tony Chung Hon-lam has been arrested by national security police in Hong Kong, sources say. Photo: Dickson Lee Studentlocalism convenor Tony Chung Hon-lam has been arrested by national security police in Hong Kong, sources say. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong national security police arrest activist in coffee shop just before he was to seek asylum in US consulate

  • Former Studentlocalism convenor apprehended in Pacific Coffee branch within a few dozen metres of US consulate
  • Tony Chung, who was ea﻿rlier held on suspicion of trying to turn Hong Kong into a republic, taken to Central Police Station

Updated: 1:17pm, 27 Oct, 2020

