Studentlocalism convenor Tony Chung Hon-lam has been arrested by national security police in Hong Kong, sources say. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong national security police arrest activist in coffee shop just before he was to seek asylum in US consulate
- Former Studentlocalism convenor apprehended in Pacific Coffee branch within a few dozen metres of US consulate
- Tony Chung, who was earlier held on suspicion of trying to turn Hong Kong into a republic, taken to Central Police Station
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Studentlocalism convenor Tony Chung Hon-lam has been arrested by national security police in Hong Kong, sources say. Photo: Dickson Lee