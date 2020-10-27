Carrie Lam meets the press in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse Carrie Lam meets the press in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam due in Beijing next week for policy talks to bolster city’s economic recovery

  • Chief executive set to spend three days in the capital to extract support from state officials to help revitalise Hong Kong’s flagging economy
  • Lam also due in Shenzhen and Guangzhou for mainland China trip starting next Tuesday and likely to last five days

Natalie Wong and Cheryl Heng

Updated: 5:03pm, 27 Oct, 2020

