Carrie Lam meets the press in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam due in Beijing next week for policy talks to bolster city’s economic recovery
- Chief executive set to spend three days in the capital to extract support from state officials to help revitalise Hong Kong’s flagging economy
- Lam also due in Shenzhen and Guangzhou for mainland China trip starting next Tuesday and likely to last five days
Topic | Carrie Lam
