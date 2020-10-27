The offending banner calling for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives being held on mainland China after being caught trying to flee to Taiwan. Photo: Dickson Lee The offending banner calling for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives being held on mainland China after being caught trying to flee to Taiwan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong opposition lawmaker refuses official demand to remove ‘offending’ street banners taking aim at government

  • Democratic Party legislator Helena Wong was initially given approval to hang publicity materials in her constituency of Kowloon West
  • But Lands Department claims messages, which criticise education and call for release of fugitive Hongkongers held on mainland China, violate rules

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 6:23pm, 27 Oct, 2020

