The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Shutterstock
Explaining the fuss over the University of Hong Kong’s appointment of two mainland Chinese scholars to key posts
- Professors Max Shen and Gong Peng will be vice-presidents, but critics have taken aim at a former listing of Shen as a Communist Party member
- Candidates for senior management positions have always come under political scrutiny at city’s oldest university
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
