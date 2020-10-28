The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Shutterstock The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Shutterstock
The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Politics

Explaining the fuss over the University of Hong Kong’s appointment of two mainland Chinese scholars to key posts

  • Professors Max Shen and Gong Peng will be vice-presidents, but critics have taken aim at a former listing of Shen as a Communist Party member
  • Candidates for senior management positions have always come under political scrutiny at city’s oldest university

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Gary CheungLilian Cheng
Gary Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Shutterstock The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Shutterstock
The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE