Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, at Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong stock exchange boss Charles Li appointed to HKU governing council
- Li, 59, will begin his three-year term at the University of Hong Kong’s top decision-making body on November 1
- HKU hopes his extensive experience in the business and financial sectors will contribute to the university’s growth
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
