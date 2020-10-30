Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, at Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Nora Tam Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, at Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong stock exchange boss Charles Li appointed to HKU governing council

  • Li, 59, will begin his three-year term at the University of Hong Kong’s top decision-making body on November 1
  • HKU hopes his extensive experience in the business and financial sectors will contribute to the university’s growth

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:41pm, 30 Oct, 2020

