Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong activists turned away by US consulate had received prior permission to come inside, only to be ‘firmly’ told to leave, group says

  • A group helping the four says they had previously reached out to the consulate through its emergency hotline
  • One of the four, who professes to be a US citizen, has accused the consulate of neglecting its obligation to help him

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau and Mantai Chow

Updated: 11:29pm, 30 Oct, 2020

A security guard stands in front of the Consulate General of the United States earlier this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
