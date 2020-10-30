A security guard stands in front of the Consulate General of the United States earlier this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong activists turned away by US consulate had received prior permission to come inside, only to be ‘firmly’ told to leave, group says
- A group helping the four says they had previously reached out to the consulate through its emergency hotline
- One of the four, who professes to be a US citizen, has accused the consulate of neglecting its obligation to help him
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
