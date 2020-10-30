Shenzhen, the Guangdong province city that Beijing hopes will be the linchpin of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters Shenzhen, the Guangdong province city that Beijing hopes will be the linchpin of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters
Shenzhen, the Guangdong province city that Beijing hopes will be the linchpin of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Deal paves way for Hong Kong residents to buy homes, educate children with ease in Greater Bay Area

  • City leader Carrie Lam and Guangdong provincial governor sign agreement covering 57 measures to boost integration
  • Under the pact, Hongkongers will be able to open personal bank accounts over the border without leaving the city

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Tony CheungNatalie WongPeggy Sito
Tony Cheung , Natalie Wong and Peggy Sito

Updated: 10:20pm, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen, the Guangdong province city that Beijing hopes will be the linchpin of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters Shenzhen, the Guangdong province city that Beijing hopes will be the linchpin of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters
Shenzhen, the Guangdong province city that Beijing hopes will be the linchpin of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE