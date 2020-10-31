Yu Tak-wing and girlfriend Mok Ka-ching, both 23, leave court following their acquittals on rioting charges on Saturday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong protests: seven more cleared of riot charges as judge rules black clothing, protective gear no proof of participation
- Cheers inside courtroom as district judge says prosecutors failed to make their case
- To date, 11 Hongkongers have been acquitted of rioting charges versus just one courtroom conviction
