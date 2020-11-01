Lawmakers protest during the House Committee meeting at the Legislative Council complex in Tamar, calling for pro-government lawmaker Starry Lee Wai-king (seated; yellow coat) to step down. Photo: Dickson Lee
developing | Hong Kong opposition lawmakers arrested over chaotic May 8 Legislative Council meeting
- Arrests come after a Legco meeting descended into a shouting match
- Showdown came when pro-establishment leader Starry Lee took control of a key committee in the legislature
