Police arrested Ted Hui, a Democratic Party legislator, when he reported to Western Police Station on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui is fifth opposition legislator to be arrested over Legco meeting chaos, taking total detained to eight
- Democratic Party lawmaker held on Monday when reporting to a police station in Western district for separate matter
- Seven other opposition legislators, activists arrested earlier on contempt, interference charges over a disorderly sitting of House Committee in May
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Police arrested Ted Hui, a Democratic Party legislator, when he reported to Western Police Station on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee