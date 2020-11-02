Police arrested Ted Hui, a Democratic Party legislator, when he reported to Western Police Station on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee Police arrested Ted Hui, a Democratic Party legislator, when he reported to Western Police Station on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police arrested Ted Hui, a Democratic Party legislator, when he reported to Western Police Station on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui is fifth opposition legislator to be arrested over Legco meeting chaos, taking total detained to eight

  • Democratic Party lawmaker held on Monday when reporting to a police station in Western district for separate matter
  • Seven other opposition legislators, activists arrested earlier on contempt, interference charges over a disorderly sitting of House Committee in May

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Chris LauElizabeth Cheung
Chris Lau and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:59pm, 2 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police arrested Ted Hui, a Democratic Party legislator, when he reported to Western Police Station on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee Police arrested Ted Hui, a Democratic Party legislator, when he reported to Western Police Station on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police arrested Ted Hui, a Democratic Party legislator, when he reported to Western Police Station on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE