The meeting on May 8 descended into mayhem. Photo: Dickson Lee The meeting on May 8 descended into mayhem. Photo: Dickson Lee
The meeting on May 8 descended into mayhem. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Why Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers fear their days of aggressive and theatrical protest tactics in legislature are numbered

  • Yelling slogans, waving banners and leaving their seats to encircle the Legco president’s podium to protest against bills are common tactics
  • But arrests of eight opposition figures in connection with stormy meeting may signal shift in how once-tolerated antics will now cross red line, they say

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Chris LauJeffie Lam
Chris Lau and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:39am, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The meeting on May 8 descended into mayhem. Photo: Dickson Lee The meeting on May 8 descended into mayhem. Photo: Dickson Lee
The meeting on May 8 descended into mayhem. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE