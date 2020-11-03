Cross-border travel without quarantine restrictions is Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s top priority on a Beijing trip that starts on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Reopening Hong Kong-mainland travel top of Carrie Lam’s wish list as city leader heads to Beijing for talks
- Chief executive and five city ministers will focus on economic recovery in series of meetings with Chinese officials to be followed by Guangdong trip
- Still unknown is whether the meetings will include visits with high-ranking state leaders
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
