breaking | Hong Kong protests: police arrest RTHK reporter over TV programme about mob attack at Yuen Long train station

  • Police source says arrested reporter is RTHK contributor Choy Yuk-ling, who helped produce television show Hong Kong Connection on July 21 incident
  • Choy arrested on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Ordinance, by making false statement for car ownership searches, source says

Jeffie Lam and Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:06pm, 3 Nov, 2020

