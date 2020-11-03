RTHK contributor Choy Yuk-ling is led from her home by police. Photo: Sam Tsang
breaking | Hong Kong protests: police arrest RTHK reporter over TV programme about mob attack at Yuen Long train station
- Police source says arrested reporter is RTHK contributor Choy Yuk-ling, who helped produce television show Hong Kong Connection on July 21 incident
- Choy arrested on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Ordinance, by making false statement for car ownership searches, source says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
RTHK contributor Choy Yuk-ling is led from her home by police. Photo: Sam Tsang