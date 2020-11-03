Some of those arrested over a tumultuous Legco meeting on May 8. Photo: Winson Wong Some of those arrested over a tumultuous Legco meeting on May 8. Photo: Winson Wong
Some of those arrested over a tumultuous Legco meeting on May 8. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Carrie Lam insists Hong Kong prosecutors acted without interference in arrests over stormy Legco meeting

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor rejects suggestion the arrests of eight opposition figures has a political element
  • Five lawmakers were among the eight charged with contempt and interference under Legislative Council ordinance

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 5:13pm, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some of those arrested over a tumultuous Legco meeting on May 8. Photo: Winson Wong Some of those arrested over a tumultuous Legco meeting on May 8. Photo: Winson Wong
Some of those arrested over a tumultuous Legco meeting on May 8. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE