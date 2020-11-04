Hong Kong’s economy is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong’s economy is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s economy is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Politics

Explainer |
How important is Carrie Lam’s Beijing trip before her policy address, and what’s at stake for Hong Kong?

  • Chief executive postponed her policy speech last month, citing need to consult central government, raising expectations of solid policy gains
  • Move adds to concern over Hong Kong’s role in national development amid Shenzhen’s rise and talks on country’s 14th five-year plan

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 8:43am, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s economy is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong’s economy is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s economy is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE