Opposition figures have accused the Correctional Services Department of restricting their visits to inmates. Photo: Sam Tsang Opposition figures have accused the Correctional Services Department of restricting their visits to inmates. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s prisons operator denies opposition allegations it used coronavirus concerns to bar visits with inmates

  • The department said requests for visits from lawmakers and district councillors were still allowed on a case-by-case basis
  • In a press conference, the politicians acknowledged they had recently been granted access to prisoners again, but maintained they were now being treated unfairly in other ways

Chris Lau
Updated: 7:29pm, 3 Nov, 2020

