Beijing has placed more emphasis on its power over the city, analysts say. Photo: Sun Yeung
Beijing vows to ‘prevent and curb’ external forces from meddling with Hong Kong and Macau affairs as Communist Party proposals unveiled
- Central government will also support Hong Kong and Macau in reinforcing their competitive advantages
- But Hong Kong’s role as an international financial centre is not mentioned in document
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Beijing has placed more emphasis on its power over the city, analysts say. Photo: Sun Yeung