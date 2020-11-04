Police arrested RTHK contributor Bao Choy on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police defend arrest of RTHK reporter over Yuen Long mob attack programme as criticism mounts over impact on press freedom
- RTHK’s Bao Choy accused of breaking road traffic law when searching for personal details of car owners for a TV documentary
- Police try to justify move amid media condemnation, who warn of chilling effect on public interest journalism
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police arrested RTHK contributor Bao Choy on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Sam Tsang