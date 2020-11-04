Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (middle right) and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan (middle left) meet in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets with China’s commerce minister in Beijing in first leg of trip to mainland
- China’s Ministry of Commerce says the pair discussed cross-border trade and ‘supporting Hong Kong’s economic development’
- Lam is visiting both Beijing and Guangzhou this week for talks with mainland officials aimed at jump-starting the city’s ailing economy
Topic | Hong Kong politics
