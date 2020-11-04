Pro-establishment lawmakers want to make amendments to Legislative Council house rules. Photo: Nora Tam Pro-establishment lawmakers want to make amendments to Legislative Council house rules. Photo: Nora Tam
Pro-establishment lawmakers want to make amendments to Legislative Council house rules. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmakers clash over proposed Legco rule changes

  • Pro-establishment camp suggests amendments that would change how motions are prioritised
  • Opposition believes move is attempt to stop them investigating police behaviour during last year’s civil unrest

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:57pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-establishment lawmakers want to make amendments to Legislative Council house rules. Photo: Nora Tam Pro-establishment lawmakers want to make amendments to Legislative Council house rules. Photo: Nora Tam
Pro-establishment lawmakers want to make amendments to Legislative Council house rules. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE