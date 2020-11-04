A passer-by takes a photo of a news report on the US election playing on a screen in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee A passer-by takes a photo of a news report on the US election playing on a screen in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hongkongers glued to neck-and-neck US presidential election – and to polarising incumbent Donald Trump in particular

  • US President Donald Trump has generated strong feelings among Hongkongers, both positive and negative, for his hawkish stance towards China
  • Democratic challenger Joe Biden, meanwhile, has generated a more lukewarm response, especially among supporters of last year’s protest movement

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Chris Lau
Updated: 9:35pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
