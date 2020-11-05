Police have denied targeting an RTHK journalist arrested on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Explainer |
Why RTHK journalist was arrested, and what that could mean for future of investigative reporting in Hong Kong
- Police arrested Bao Choy on suspicion of making false statements under the Road Traffic Ordinance
- Choy had worked on a programme looking into the mob attack in Yuen Long during last year’s civil unrest
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
Police have denied targeting an RTHK journalist arrested on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng