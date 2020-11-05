Police have denied targeting an RTHK journalist arrested on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Police have denied targeting an RTHK journalist arrested on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Police have denied targeting an RTHK journalist arrested on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Explainer |
Why RTHK journalist was arrested, and what that could mean for future of investigative reporting in Hong Kong

  • Police arrested Bao Choy on suspicion of making false statements under the Road Traffic Ordinance
  • Choy had worked on a programme looking into the mob attack in Yuen Long during last year’s civil unrest

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 7:45am, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police have denied targeting an RTHK journalist arrested on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Police have denied targeting an RTHK journalist arrested on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Police have denied targeting an RTHK journalist arrested on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE