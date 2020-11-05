Hong Kong’s major media unions held a joint press conference on Thursday to discuss the case of arrested journalist Bao Choy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong public broadcaster under ‘immense pressure’ as it attempts to help arrested journalist, staff union chief says
- Senior management has been ‘repeatedly reminded’ that freelancers bear legal responsibility for issues arising from their work, source says
- The arrest of Bao Choy over a search conducted on a public government database has sparked widespread concern among city’s media outlets
Topic | Hong Kong media
Hong Kong’s major media unions held a joint press conference on Thursday to discuss the case of arrested journalist Bao Choy. Photo: Jonathan Wong