Hong Kong’s major media unions held a joint press conference on Thursday to discuss the case of arrested journalist Bao Choy. Photo: Jonathan Wong Hong Kong’s major media unions held a joint press conference on Thursday to discuss the case of arrested journalist Bao Choy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s major media unions held a joint press conference on Thursday to discuss the case of arrested journalist Bao Choy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong public broadcaster under ‘immense pressure’ as it attempts to help arrested journalist, staff union chief says

  • Senior management has been ‘repeatedly reminded’ that freelancers bear legal responsibility for issues arising from their work, source says
  • The arrest of Bao Choy over a search conducted on a public government database has sparked widespread concern among city’s media outlets

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 5:08pm, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s major media unions held a joint press conference on Thursday to discuss the case of arrested journalist Bao Choy. Photo: Jonathan Wong Hong Kong’s major media unions held a joint press conference on Thursday to discuss the case of arrested journalist Bao Choy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s major media unions held a joint press conference on Thursday to discuss the case of arrested journalist Bao Choy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE