Carrie Lam (back row, second left) meets with China’s health chief, Ma Xiaowei (front row, second right), in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam visits mainland agencies in charge of securities, development and health as string of meetings continues
- In the meetings, Lam is said to have discussed greater cross-border finance links, the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s integration into national development
- On Friday, the Hong Kong leader is expected to meet Vice-Premier Han Zheng, the seventh-highest-ranking official in China
