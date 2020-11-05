Carrie Lam (back row, second left) meets with China’s health chief, Ma Xiaowei (front row, second right), in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Handout Carrie Lam (back row, second left) meets with China’s health chief, Ma Xiaowei (front row, second right), in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam visits mainland agencies in charge of securities, development and health as string of meetings continues

  • In the meetings, Lam is said to have discussed greater cross-border finance links, the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s integration into national development
  • On Friday, the Hong Kong leader is expected to meet Vice-Premier Han Zheng, the seventh-highest-ranking official in China

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Ng Kang-chung, Tony Cheung and Natalie Wong
Ng Kang-chung , Tony Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:14pm, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Carrie Lam (back row, second left) meets with China’s health chief, Ma Xiaowei (front row, second right), in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Handout
