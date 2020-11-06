Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam met Vice-Premier Han Zheng on Friday morning. Photo: Handout Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam met Vice-Premier Han Zheng on Friday morning. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

developing | China vice-premier urges Hong Kong to seize opportunities from nation’s advance in Carrie Lam meeting

  • State leader in charge of Hong Kong affairs calls on city to harness its strengths and to reap benefits of national development during meeting with Carrie Lam
  • Lam travelled to Beijing on Tuesday for policy talks designed to yield tangible measures to kick-start Hong Kong’s economy

Tony CheungLilian Cheng
Updated: 10:07am, 6 Nov, 2020

