Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Carrie Lam decries US interference in Hong Kong affairs, hopes for ‘return to normalcy’ regardless if Biden or Trump next president
- Chief executive takes aim at ‘unreasonable’ suspension of bilateral agreements, sanctions against herself and others at Beijing press briefing
- But Lam also notes large number of US businesses operating in the city in calling for a ‘mutually respectful’ relationship going forward
