Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong /  Politics

Carrie Lam decries US interference in Hong Kong affairs, hopes for ‘return to normalcy’ regardless if Biden or Trump next president

  • Chief executive takes aim at ‘unreasonable’ suspension of bilateral agreements, sanctions against herself and others at Beijing press briefing
  • But Lam also notes large number of US businesses operating in the city in calling for a ‘mutually respectful’ relationship going forward

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 6:49pm, 6 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE