Legco descends into chaos as lawmakers clash during a House Committee meeting in May. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong justice department set to strike down prosecution bid by former opposition lawmaker against rival over Legco chaos
- Ex-legislator Raymond Chan receives notice from authorities while also facing charges on same May 8 incident
- Echoing ‘selective prosecution’ sentiment of opposition camp, Chan questions why Kwok Wai-keung, who was involved in scuffle with him, is not facing charges
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Legco descends into chaos as lawmakers clash during a House Committee meeting in May. Photo: Handout