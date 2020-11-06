Legco descends into chaos as lawmakers clash during a House Committee meeting in May. Photo: Handout Legco descends into chaos as lawmakers clash during a House Committee meeting in May. Photo: Handout
Legco descends into chaos as lawmakers clash during a House Committee meeting in May. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong justice department set to strike down prosecution bid by former opposition lawmaker against rival over Legco chaos

  • Ex-legislator Raymond Chan receives notice from authorities while also facing charges on same May 8 incident
  • Echoing ‘selective prosecution’ sentiment of opposition camp, Chan questions why Kwok Wai-keung, who was involved in scuffle with him, is not facing charges

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris LauTony Cheung
Chris Lau and Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:00pm, 6 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Legco descends into chaos as lawmakers clash during a House Committee meeting in May. Photo: Handout Legco descends into chaos as lawmakers clash during a House Committee meeting in May. Photo: Handout
Legco descends into chaos as lawmakers clash during a House Committee meeting in May. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE