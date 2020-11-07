Carrie Lam was hoping for a resumption of cross-border travel. Photo: Felix Wong Carrie Lam was hoping for a resumption of cross-border travel. Photo: Felix Wong
Local Covid-19 cases scuppered Carrie Lam’s hopes of restarting Hong Kong-mainland China travel, sources say

  • Cabinet adviser says sporadic untraceable infections in city exposed loopholes in containment work and caused worry
  • Lawmaker warns local businesses will hardly survive December if nothing is done about cross-border travel

Lilian Cheng and William Zheng

Updated: 10:10am, 7 Nov, 2020

