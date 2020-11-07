RTHK and the city’s other radio broadcasters are expected to start playing the national anthem on a daily basis in mid-November. Photo: Dickson Lee RTHK and the city’s other radio broadcasters are expected to start playing the national anthem on a daily basis in mid-November. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong radio broadcasters to begin playing national anthem every morning in compliance with new law

  • The new national anthem law requires radio stations to begin broadcasting March of the Volunteers, a practice TV stations have long followed
  • The radio stations are expected to begin playing the song before their 8am newscasts sometime in mid-November

Topic |   Chinese national anthem
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 6:23pm, 7 Nov, 2020

