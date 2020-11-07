RTHK and the city’s other radio broadcasters are expected to start playing the national anthem on a daily basis in mid-November. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong radio broadcasters to begin playing national anthem every morning in compliance with new law
- The new national anthem law requires radio stations to begin broadcasting March of the Volunteers, a practice TV stations have long followed
- The radio stations are expected to begin playing the song before their 8am newscasts sometime in mid-November
Topic | Chinese national anthem
RTHK and the city’s other radio broadcasters are expected to start playing the national anthem on a daily basis in mid-November. Photo: Dickson Lee