Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi in Guangzhou on Saturday. Photo: Handout Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi in Guangzhou on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi in Guangzhou on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

China watchers question Beijing’s faith in Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam after trip to capital ends in disappointment

  • Chief executive could not get mainland officials to agree to reopen border
  • Watchers also sceptical that Lam secured significant support to include in her policy address

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:41pm, 7 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi in Guangzhou on Saturday. Photo: Handout Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi in Guangzhou on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi in Guangzhou on Saturday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE