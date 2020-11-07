Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi in Guangzhou on Saturday. Photo: Handout
China watchers question Beijing’s faith in Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam after trip to capital ends in disappointment
- Chief executive could not get mainland officials to agree to reopen border
- Watchers also sceptical that Lam secured significant support to include in her policy address
Topic | Hong Kong politics
