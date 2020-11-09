Travel between Hong Kong and the mainland has been all but wiped out by the pandemic. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
developing | Hong Kong-mainland China travel hopes raised as Guangdong softens Covid-19 demands for border deal
- Neighbouring province is rowing back from zero infections requirement for Hong Kong but imposes new contact-tracing condition for telecoms firms, sources say
- Hong Kong has recorded 16 local cases – nine of them untraced – over past two weeks. Six new imported infections expected on Monday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
