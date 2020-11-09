Lawmakers attend a meeting of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Lawmakers attend a meeting of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Lawmakers attend a meeting of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Delaying tactics grounds for Legco disqualification, Hong Kong delegate to China’s top legislative body says ahead of meeting

  • Filibustering shows opposition ‘not suitable to be lawmakers’, according to Tam Yiu-chung, city’s lone deputy on National People’s Congress Standing Committee
  • The comments follow pro-Beijing lawmakers suggesting stalling manoeuvres could violate national security law imposed on Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 3:48pm, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lawmakers attend a meeting of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Lawmakers attend a meeting of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Lawmakers attend a meeting of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE