Joe Biden declared victory in the American presidential election last week but China has yet to congratulate him. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong leader’s silence on US election result expected given Beijing has yet to recognise winner, analysts say

  • Carrie Lam is still to congratulate Joe Biden on beating Donald Trump last week
  • But analysts say she is waiting for Beijing to move first, pointing to the rocky state of affairs between the two nations

Natalie WongTony Cheung
Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:28am, 10 Nov, 2020

