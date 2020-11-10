Joe Biden declared victory in the American presidential election last week but China has yet to congratulate him. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong leader’s silence on US election result expected given Beijing has yet to recognise winner, analysts say
- Carrie Lam is still to congratulate Joe Biden on beating Donald Trump last week
- But analysts say she is waiting for Beijing to move first, pointing to the rocky state of affairs between the two nations
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
