Lawmakers have been locked in a row over delaying tactics at the Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam Lawmakers have been locked in a row over delaying tactics at the Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong No 2 official slams lawmakers’ Legislative Council stalling tactics after opposition bloc threatened mass resignation over filibustering row

  • Matthew Cheung says it is clear some legislators are trying to delay proceedings with quorum calls, but refuses to comment on mass resignation threat
  • Pan-democratic bloc on Monday vowed to quit Legco as one if any of its number was disqualified for filibustering

Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 12:04pm, 10 Nov, 2020

