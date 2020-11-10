The US has added more Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials to its sanctions list. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong deputy leader condemns United States for ‘barbaric’ sanctions against city and mainland officials
- Fresh round of US sanctions imposed against four officials, including senior police officers, designed to dial up pressure over national security law
- Move is denounced as unacceptable, outrageous and barbaric by Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong’s No 2 official
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
The US has added more Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials to its sanctions list. Photo: Reuters