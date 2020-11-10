Hong Kong has an important role to play in China’s new economic strategy, says senior Beijing official Zhang Xiaoming. Photo: AFP Hong Kong has an important role to play in China’s new economic strategy, says senior Beijing official Zhang Xiaoming. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong has an important role to play in China’s new economic strategy, says senior Beijing official Zhang Xiaoming. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Top Beijing official says Hong Kong, Macau will play key role in China’s ‘dual circulation’ economic strategy

  • Neighbouring cities are ‘focal points’ of national plan to focus on domestic market and reduce reliance on exports
  • Also at science forum in Macau, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam promises new policies promoting innovation

Topic |   Macau
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 4:49pm, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has an important role to play in China’s new economic strategy, says senior Beijing official Zhang Xiaoming. Photo: AFP Hong Kong has an important role to play in China’s new economic strategy, says senior Beijing official Zhang Xiaoming. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong has an important role to play in China’s new economic strategy, says senior Beijing official Zhang Xiaoming. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE