A portrait of Deng Xiaoping hangs beside the emblem of Hong Kong at an exhibit at the Hong Kong Museum of History. Photo: Robert Ng
Deng Xiaoping’s ‘patriotism’ could soon be required for public office in Hong Kong. What does the term mean?

  • The leader consistently stressed the city’s administrators must back the motherland’s sovereignty over Hong Kong and commit to its prosperity
  • But that dedication did not require devotion to the party, which could tolerate criticism but not actions to undermine the nation

Tony Cheung
Updated: 9:46pm, 10 Nov, 2020

