A portrait of Deng Xiaoping hangs beside the emblem of Hong Kong at an exhibit at the Hong Kong Museum of History. Photo: Robert Ng
Deng Xiaoping’s ‘patriotism’ could soon be required for public office in Hong Kong. What does the term mean?
- The leader consistently stressed the city’s administrators must back the motherland’s sovereignty over Hong Kong and commit to its prosperity
- But that dedication did not require devotion to the party, which could tolerate criticism but not actions to undermine the nation
Topic | Hong Kong politics
