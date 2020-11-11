The pro-establishment camp is one vote short of a two-thirds majority in Legco. Photo: Edmond So The pro-establishment camp is one vote short of a two-thirds majority in Legco. Photo: Edmond So
What might lie ahead for Hong Kong if Beijing moves to disqualify four opposition lawmakers over filibustering

  • Country’s top legislative body is set to clarify the requirement for legislators to uphold Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the city, sources say
  • But city’s opposition lawmakers have raised the stakes, threatening to resign all at once if anyone among them is unseated

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 10:30am, 11 Nov, 2020

