Pro-democracy lawmakers say they will resign all at once if anyone of them is unseated. Photo: Dickson Lee Pro-democracy lawmakers say they will resign all at once if anyone of them is unseated. Photo: Dickson Lee
Top Beijing body passes resolution to make ‘patriotism’ mandatory for Hong Kong lawmakers, giving local government power to bypass courts and unseat politicians: sources

  • The resolution was deliberated and subsequently passed by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, with ‘very few amendments’ being proposed
  • Sources say seats of four lawmakers could be stripped in the wake of the new resolution

Jeffie Lam , Natalie Wong and William Zheng

Updated: 11:56am, 11 Nov, 2020

