(Left to right) Lawmakers Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung meet the press following their ousting on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Who are Hong Kong’s four ousted Legco members, and what exactly did they do?
- The four came from different backgrounds, though three first entered the Legislative Council through functional constituencies
- Two were unseated over public stances they had taken, while the remaining two were chucked for associating with others who took up controversial positions
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
(Left to right) Lawmakers Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung meet the press following their ousting on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee