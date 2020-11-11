(Left to right) Lawmakers Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung meet the press following their ousting on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee (Left to right) Lawmakers Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung meet the press following their ousting on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Who are Hong Kong’s four ousted Legco members, and what exactly did they do?

  • The four came from different backgrounds, though three first entered the Legislative Council through functional constituencies
  • Two were unseated over public stances they had taken, while the remaining two were chucked for associating with others who took up controversial positions

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Cheryl Heng
Updated: 8:30pm, 11 Nov, 2020

