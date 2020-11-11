Pan-democratic lawmakers put on a show of unity on Wednesday following the ejection of four lawmakers. Photo: Dickson Lee
Mass resignation of Hong Kong opposition lawmakers after Beijing rules on disqualification
- China’s top legislative body empowers city authorities to unseat legislators without need to go through courts
- After four opposition members removed, their 15 remaining colleagues say they will quit in protest on Thursday
