Hong Kong’s Legislative Council is left with two independents and 41 pro-establishment lawmakers. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong’s Legislative Council is left with two independents and 41 pro-establishment lawmakers. Photo: Bloomberg
How will Beijing’s new resolution shape the future of Hong Kong politics?

  • China’s top legislative body has changed how the city’s lawmakers can be disqualified from office, leading the opposition to declare it will quit
  • Here’s what the resolution said, how it can be applied and a look at what’s next for the legislature

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Jeffie LamNatalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:29am, 12 Nov, 2020

