Pan-democratic lawmakers outside the Legislative Council chamber at Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

All Hong Kong opposition lawmakers quit following camp’s vow to resign en masse over Beijing resolution

  • But the resignations for most of them will take effect next month as they need time to sort out administrative matters
  • State Council’s representative office calls pro-democrats’ protest tactic a challenge to the central government’s authority

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:42pm, 12 Nov, 2020

