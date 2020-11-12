Removing a member of the US Congress (pictured) requires a two-thirds vote. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong officials can now summarily oust lawmakers. How do other places do it?
- While it is possible to remove sitting lawmakers in other legislative bodies, it tends to involve either a formal trial or a vote within the chamber
- Expulsions are also usually rare – in 231 years, only 20 members of the US Congress have been expelled, most for supporting the Confederacy during the Civil War
