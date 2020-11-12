Pan-democratic lawmakers (left to right) Lam Cheuk-ting, Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong and Andrew Wan submit their resignation letters at Legco on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee Pan-democratic lawmakers (left to right) Lam Cheuk-ting, Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong and Andrew Wan submit their resignation letters at Legco on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pan-democratic lawmakers (left to right) Lam Cheuk-ting, Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong and Andrew Wan submit their resignation letters at Legco on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

After Legco disqualifications, Hong Kong’s opposition district councillors fear they’ll be next in government’s crosshairs

  • The resolution from Beijing paving the way for four Legislative Council members’ removal did not explicitly mention district councillors
  • However, influential pro-establishment figures have argued that it should, and possibly to civil servants, too

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:08pm, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pan-democratic lawmakers (left to right) Lam Cheuk-ting, Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong and Andrew Wan submit their resignation letters at Legco on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee Pan-democratic lawmakers (left to right) Lam Cheuk-ting, Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong and Andrew Wan submit their resignation letters at Legco on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pan-democratic lawmakers (left to right) Lam Cheuk-ting, Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong and Andrew Wan submit their resignation letters at Legco on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE