Seats on the pan-democratic side of the Legco chamber sit empty on Thursday after the body’s opposition bloc resigned en masse. Photo: Dickson Lee Seats on the pan-democratic side of the Legco chamber sit empty on Thursday after the body’s opposition bloc resigned en masse. Photo: Dickson Lee
In wake of Legco disqualifications, Hong Kong’s opposition mulls an uncertain future

  • Some analysts suggest that a Beijing resolution making it much easier to oust lawmakers has effectively rendered opposition participation in Legco meaningless
  • Opposition members themselves are wondering how to push their agenda now that the ‘legislative front has collapsed’

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:41am, 13 Nov, 2020

